Friday , 20 January 2017
Arthur tells Junaid to keep 'foot behind line'

Arthur urges Junaid to play authorised deliveries. PHOTO COURTESY: Getty ImagesArthur urges Junaid to play authorised deliveries. PHOTO COURTESY: Getty Images

Pakistan conduct manager Mickey Arthur insisted on Thursday that while left-arm pacer Junaid Khan was not a sequence no-ball offender, there was no forgive that justifies him bowling bootleg deliveries.

Australia could have been 46-3 in a third ODI of a array in Perth after debutante batsman Peter Handscomb was held during trip in a 11th over. However, he warranted a remit when a replay showed Junaid had overstepped a mark.

Junaid afterwards bowled another no-ball 4 overs after in a smoothness that saw Handscomb forsaken during point. The debutant finished adult creation 82 as Australia reached their aim of 264 with 7 wickets to spare.

5 articulate points from a third Australia-Pakistan ODI

Arthur pronounced his group can't means to dedicate such errors if they aim to win a five-match series.

“He’s not most of a sequence offender,” pronounced Arthur of Junaid in a post-match press conference. “Junaid was battling into a zephyr a small bit, so that caused him to over stride. But it’s still no excuse. We’ve got to be gripping a feet behind a line.”

Arthur also pronounced that unchanging ODI captain Azhar Ali is set to lapse after blank dual games with a hamstring injury.

Ton-up Smith leads Australia to seven-wicket win over Pakistan

“He [Azhar] had a good strike [on Thursday], and ran between wickets with a pads on,” pronounced Arthur. “He had a good margin too. We’re assured we’ll get Azhar behind for Sunday.”

The South African added: “It’s a large boost. It gives some-more oneness to a tip order. I’m looking brazen to carrying him back.”

Pakistan now route 2-1 in a array and contingency win Sunday’s fourth ODI in Sydney to keep a array alive.

Arthur was quoted by cricket.com.au

