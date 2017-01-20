Friday , 20 January 2017
When Deepika Padukone taught James Corden Lungi Dance

PHOTO: THELATELATESHOW/TWITTER

The Late Late Show with James Corden host James Corden matched dance stairs of what looked like a renouned Lungi Dance with Deepika Padukone on a American speak show.

Oops! Vin Diesel says Ranveer is Deepika’s ‘boyfriend’

Deepika, who done her Hollywood entrance with a Vin Diesel starrer-xXx: Return of Xander Cage this year, tweeted on Thursday that she would be appearing on a uncover in one of a episodes.

A few videos were also common on a show’s central comment on a micro-blogging site.

In one of a videos, she is seen gesturing namaste with Corden in style.

In another, Deepika, dressed in a black and white ensemble, seems to be doing a Lungi Dance with a host. The heading of a video read, “There has never been a improved use of Reggie Watts’s jacket. Look during those moves!”

Vin Diesel wants to make Bollywood entrance with Deepika

Another twitter read: “Deepika Padukone says she aspires to be a hulk vacuum. We can relate.”

The Chennai Express star had also promoted a Hollywood film on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

You can watch a full dance here in this video:

Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below. 

