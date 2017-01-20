“He is indicted of swindling to dedicate rascal around electronic media and swindling to dedicate rascal and abuse with computers,” a orator for Spain’s top-level National Court added.
Lisov was incarcerated final week in Barcelona’s El Prat airfield when he was about to house a flight, military added. He was jailed on Jan 13 after being questioned around video-conference by a decider in Madrid’s National Court, that investigates suspected crimes that have an general remit.
The decider motionless to put him in jail as he does not live in Spain and could escape, and due to a “gravity of a offences.” “Now starts a routine of extradition to a United States,” a National Court orator said, but giving serve details.
Suspected Russian hacker wanted by US jailed in Spain
Stanislav Lisov was questioned around video-conference by a decider in Madrid’s National Court. PHOTO: AFP
BARCELONA: An purported Russian hacker wanted for rascal has been incarcerated in Spain and jailed tentative extradition to a United States, military and a justice orator pronounced on Thursday.
Stanislav Lisov, a mechanism programmer, was wanted by US authorities, a orator for a Guardia Civil military force said.
No explanation of hacking: Trump spokesman
“He is indicted of swindling to dedicate rascal around electronic media and swindling to dedicate rascal and abuse with computers,” a orator for Spain’s top-level National Court added.
Lisov was incarcerated final week in Barcelona’s El Prat airfield when he was about to house a flight, military added. He was jailed on Jan 13 after being questioned around video-conference by a decider in Madrid’s National Court, that investigates suspected crimes that have an general remit.
Deepening row: Obama expels 35 Russian diplomats
The decider motionless to put him in jail as he does not live in Spain and could escape, and due to a “gravity of a offences.” “Now starts a routine of extradition to a United States,” a National Court orator said, but giving serve details.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Facebook dismissive of censorship, abuse concerns, rights ...
January 19, 2017
Robben wants Bayern to ‘prove themselves’
January 19, 2017
SHC once again orders dismissal of Ayyan’s ...
January 19, 2017
One Constitution Avenue case: Flats requisitioned by ...
January 19, 2017