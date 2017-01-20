Friday , 20 January 2017
Suspected Russian hacker wanted by US jailed in Spain

Suspected Russian hacker wanted by US jailed in Spain
Stanislav Lisov was questioned around video-conference by a decider in Madrid's National Court. PHOTO: AFPStanislav Lisov was questioned around video-conference by a decider in Madrid's National Court. PHOTO: AFP

BARCELONA: An purported Russian hacker wanted for rascal has been incarcerated in Spain and jailed tentative extradition to a United States, military and a justice orator pronounced on Thursday.

Stanislav Lisov, a mechanism programmer, was wanted by US authorities, a orator for a Guardia Civil military force said.

No explanation of hacking: Trump spokesman 

“He is indicted of swindling to dedicate rascal around electronic media and swindling to dedicate rascal and abuse with computers,” a orator for Spain’s top-level National Court added.

Lisov was incarcerated final week in Barcelona’s El Prat airfield when he was about to house a flight, military added. He was jailed on Jan 13 after being questioned around video-conference by a decider in Madrid’s National Court, that investigates suspected crimes that have an general remit.

Deepening row: Obama expels 35 Russian diplomats

The decider motionless to put him in jail as he does not live in Spain and could escape, and due to a “gravity of a offences.” “Now starts a routine of extradition to a United States,” a National Court orator said, but giving serve details.

