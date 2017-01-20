Federer into final 16 after fatiguing win

Any concerns that Federer competence be in for a tough night evaporated with a double use mangle to lead Berdych 5-2 in a opening set.
The Swiss conductor continued to put on a tennis masterclass to leave a large Czech floundering.
Federer breezed by a opening set in 26 minutes, done it 2-0 another 31 mins after and cruised by a final set in 33 mins to finish an startling dispersion of one of his long-time rivals in 90 peppery minutes.
Federer pennyless Berdych’s large offer 4 times and did not face one mangle indicate on his possess service, while attack 40 winners opposite only 17 spontaneous errors.
“I always felt we lift my diversion opposite a higher-ranked players, though we didn’t design it to go this hard,” pronounced Federer moments after his shining victory. “I had no expectations unequivocally for tonight, though we did warn myself.”
On confronting Nishikori in his subsequent match, a 35-year-old Swiss fable said: “I theory I’m ready, there’s no branch behind now.”
MELBOURNE: Swiss marvel Roger Federer sailed past long-time opposition Tomas Berdych in true sets to charge into a fourth turn during a Australian Open on Friday.
The 17-time Grand Slam champion, seeded 17th after an injury-hit 2016, downed a 10th-seeded Czech 6-2, 6-4, 6-4, in 90 minutes.
Federer reached a turn of 16 in Melbourne for a 15th time where he will face Japanese fifth seed Kei Nishikori.
It was a 23rd career assembly between a span and their seventh assembly during a Grand Slam, and fourth during a Australian Open.
Federer extended his record to 17-6 over Berdych and has won their final 6 meetings. The final time a Czech degraded Federer was in a semi-finals during Dubai in 2013.
The Swiss fable is looking to turn a third male to win 5 Australian Open singles titles after Novak Djokovic and Roy Emerson, who have both won six.
