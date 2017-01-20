Bollywood numero uno Shah Rukh says his Raees co-star Mahira Khan is a powerhouse of talent.
Heaping regard on a Pakistani actor, King Khan told The Indian Express, “She is an extraordinary actor, and so beautiful. Even before operative on Raees, she was already an determined star, it is not a new universe that she has come in.”
“She is superb in a movie, we will see her some-more as her character, she is a really gifted actor. we wish her all a best for a future.” Shah Rukh added.
King Khan also non-stop adult about how Raees was opposite from a roles he had essayed earlier. “I am personification a impression in a midst of a world that is cent per cent bad, he does bad things himself though somewhere down a line, we try to benefaction a tellurian peculiarity to him but justifying his actions,” he said.
Mahira is superb in Raees: Shah Rukh Khan
PHOTO: TWITTER
Rahul Dholakia helped me during each step, Mahira Khan says
Mahira Khan breaks overpower over not being means to foster Raees
Raees is set to recover on Jan 25. The Rahul Dholakia directorial also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a suggested role.
Have something to append in the story? Share it in the comments below.
