First dedicated football daily launched in Germany

Unusually for a nation where football is by distant a categorical sport, a sports daily journal has never taken base in Germany.
BERLIN: German football fans have a daily journal dedicated to a diversion for a initial time with a launch of “FussballBild” (‘FootballBild’), to coincide with a resuming of a Bundesliga season, on Friday.

Retired Germany striker Lukas Podolski, who now plays for Galatasaray will write a weekly mainstay that he says will be “technical, professional, though also created with humour”.

The 32-page ‘FussballBild’ will be published from Monday to Saturday and costs a euro ($1.06).

The calm will be pooled from a 23 informal editions of Bild.

The tabloid-format daily has been tested given a start of a deteriorate in Munich and Stuttgart, though from Friday has been distributed nationwide.

It has been launched by a Axel Springer media house, one of Europe’s biggest media groups, that publishes Germany’s many renouned daily journal Bild, that sells 1.8 million copies.

Spain has daily sports papers AS and Marca, Italy has La Gazzetta dello Sport and France has L’Equipe, though an try to launch dual apart daily sports newspapers in 2006, on a behind of that year’s World Cup, unsuccessful after contrast due to a miss of buyers in Germany.

The German joining earnings on Friday after a four-week mangle with leaders Bayern Munich during Freiburg.

