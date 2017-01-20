Nine-time champions PIA pile-up out of President’s Cup

KARACHI: In a vital upset, nine-time champions PIA crashed out of a 2016 NBP President’s Cup as they mislaid 2-1 to SNGPL in their Group C confront during a KPT Stadium on Friday.
PIA had mislaid their initial compare of a organisation 2-1 to K-Electric progressing and were compulsory to win a second compare of a organisation in sequence to stay in a competition. However, SNGPL were during their best on Friday as they thwarted a airliners in their office of a 10th crown.
After personification a goalless initial half, SNGPL non-stop a scoring in a 57th notation of a compare when Sadabahar slotted a round in a behind of a net. PIA found a equaliser by Shakir Lashari in a 75th notation though Owais Riasat pennyless their hearts when he scored a leader in damage time.
PIA manager Zafar Iqbal pronounced it was worse for his group but captain Haji Muhammad, who got a red label in a prior fixture, while 4 other comparison players were also injured.
“The better was tough to take as we couldn’t play a game,” Iqbal told The Express Tribune. “The continue was some-more enlightened to a opponents as a breezy conditions helped their approach character of play.”
Iqbal serve pronounced that inequitable refereeing had cost them their compare opposite K-Electric. “The referees were in astonishment of Kaleemullah and Essa Khan personification and that caused them to make many errors. That compare left us unhappy and pennyless a suggestion as well. Had a referees been fair, we would still have a possibility in a tournament.”
In a second compare of a day, four-time national champions KRL degraded Navy 2-0 in a biased match.
Murtaza Hasan scored a initial idea in a 28th minute as KRL led 1-0 during a interval, while Muhammad Imran hermetic a win in a 46th minute.
In Saturday’s fixtures, WAPDA will play Pakistan Steel, while Police will take on NBP.
