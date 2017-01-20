Friday , 20 January 2017
British workman dies in Qatar World Cup stadium

DOHA: A British male has died while operative on a construction of a track for a 2022 World Cup in Qatar, authorities said.

An review was underway to establish a means of death, a Supreme Council for Delivery and Legacy, that is obliged World Cup infrastructure, pronounced in a statement. The 40-year-old male died on Thursday during a Khalifa International Stadium, it said, but giving other details.

Qatar in 3-day anguish after former emir’s death

Qatar’s efforts to turn a World Cup’s initial Arab horde have been injured by accusations from tellurian rights groups about abuse of workers, including that they were forced to live in filth and to work but correct entrance to H2O and preserve in a blazing sun.

Doha denies exploiting workers and says it is implementing work reforms.

