The author served as Executive Editor of The Express Tribune from 2009 to 2014
The ‘Chief Minister’ of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), Mehbooba Mufti, has sent an critical summary to a central managers of unfamiliar process in India and Pakistan suggesting a dual to try to solve their shared dispute, for a change, regulating geo-economics rather than geo-politics. She has righteously called for formulating a trade mezzanine between South Asia and Central Asia involving both IOK and Azad Kashmir as a “nucleus”.
Those small pockets of vested interest in a dual countries that advantage politically and financially from a ‘No war, no peace’ state of affairs between Pakistan and India would do good to compensate attention to what Ms Mufti is saying: such a mezzanine between a dual rising economic ‘hotspots’ would assistance forge a new informal cooperation.
Indeed, a subcontinent was historically related to Central Asia by Kashmir and taking advantage of a geographical location, IOK could turn a iota towards forging a new mercantile fondness in a region. This will emanate enlightened conditions for IOK to play a healthy purpose of fasten a two zones. Such an arrangement would surely supplement a China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) through a IOK.
The stream reopening of normal trans-IOK and trans-Azad Kashmir routes transforms geo-economic and geo-political scenarios during a informal and tellurian levels. Not usually a Srinagar-Muzaffarabad and Poonch-Rawalakot Roads that have already been non-stop for transformation of people and goods, all a normal highway links including Suchetgarh-Sialkot road, Kargil-Skardu road, Bandipora-Gurez-Gilgit highway and Nowshera-Mirpur highway can be and should be non-stop for giveaway transformation of people and products in a region.
Meanwhile,those who flower politically and financially from a stability tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan would do good to understand Pakistan’s geostrategic proof behind a efforts to launch projects concerning highway and rail couple for boosting trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian states. Official papers uncover that a feasibility investigate will be conducted on a couple highway between Tajikistan and Pakistan.
Afghanistan has also due a new rail couple from Helmand city-Bahramcha (Afghanistan) to Gwadar around Yakmuch and Panjgur that will yield a shortest mercantile rail connectivity for informal trade and movement between a dual countries and a region. Afghanistan has offering to control a feasibility investigate of this project. Pakistan Railways skeleton to bond Gwadar with a Afghan railway around Basima, Quetta and Chaman in line with a Central Asian Regional Economic Corridor and informal connectivity framework. The new rail line from Gwadar to Quetta has also been enclosed in the CPEC.
Of course, many in Pakistan would be too antithetic to let AJK join hands with a IOK during this connection that is before India hands over IOK to us on a platter. But it has been a wait of 70 long years. We fought three and a half full- fledged wars with India for achieving this objective, though failed. Then a supposed non-state actors were pulpy into service. This pierce usually brought a bad name to Pakistan and served also to break a Kashmir box in a universe capitals.
So, let pragmatism as good as geo-economics foreordain a Kashmir process from now onwards and not let it remain a warrant to the eagerness or differently of India giving adult its bloody-hold on IOK. Similarly, it is usually judicious for Pakistan to demeanour during Afghanistan from a geo-economic viewpoint now that CPEC has already been launched. But no advance can be done on this front until and unless we have agreed to let Afghanistan and India trade with any other overland by Pakistan. Perhaps India and Afghanistan both would be peaceful to concur to Pakistan the cost that it would like to quote for a trade-off along with full assurance from a dual that they would honour for all times to come Pakistan’s domestic and geographical sovereignty.
And Kashmir? Well, if the Indians could not solve their Kashmir problem even after carrying occupied the state for 70 prolonged years, let all those chauvinistic Pakistanis who are failing to go to fight with India to acquit Kashmir from a strangle-hold be positive that what did not occur in such a long time is not going to occur with IOK and AJK fasten hands to turn a jointly essential trade track between South and Central Asia.
Mehbooba’s message
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 21st, 2017.
