Market watch: Index continues the rising momentum

KARACHI: Pakistan equities finished a week clever with a benchmark KSE-100 Index adding 0.72% to settle over 49,300.
At close, a Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index available a arise of 351.01 points to finish during 49,364.83.
Elixir Securities, in a report, settled a marketplace non-stop opening adult and traded aloft via as important names opposite industrials and consumers remained expansive for a second true day on solid shopping from internal institutions as good as sell investors.
“The central Share Purchase Agreement signing rite of PSX seductiveness sale to Chinese consortium serve bolstered investors’ sentiments. Interest in steel zone remained clever over new deception of anti-dumping duties on imports,” pronounced researcher Ali Raza.
“Cements sealed in immature with Cherat Cement (CHCC PA +4.2%) entrance underneath a limelight as association told sell of successful designation and commissioning of a second production line and WHR plant,” pronounced Raza.
“Notably, Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC PA +1.2%) sealed in a immature after losing over 9% in a final 5 trade sessions on news of intensity seductiveness divestment of adult to 5% by a government,” he commented.
“[We] see marketplace in. serve adult in days forward with KSE-100 Index contrast and leading a 50,000 turn as fad over benefit and pay-outs expected turn a pivotal trigger,” he added.
Meanwhile, JS Global researcher Nabeel Haroon pronounced that a marketplace extended a prior day benefit as a index gained around 351 points to tighten during 49,365 level.
“INIL, ISL and ASL in a steel zone gained to tighten on their particular tip circuits for a second uninterrupted day on a behind of a news that NTC has imposed decisive anti-dumping duties on dumped imports of cold rolled coils/sheets from China and Ukraine in a operation of 13-19%,” pronounced Haroon.
“CHCC (+4.22%) in a concrete zone gained on a behind of proclamation by a association that a second line of production along with a rubbish feverishness liberation plant has commenced operation during a existent plcae during Nowshera, K-P province,” a researcher remarked.
“Investor seductiveness was seen in a curative sector, as it gained to tighten (+2.9%) aloft than a prior day close. SAPL (+1.61%) and ABOT (+3.57%) were vital gainers of a aforementioned sector.
“Today’s tip index influencers were HUBC (+1.69%), UBL (+1.21%) and OGDC (+1.21%),” he added.
Trading volumes rose to 459 million shares compared with Thursday’s total of 456 million.
Shares of 425 companies were traded. At a finish of a day, 262 bonds sealed higher, 154 declined while 9 remained unchanged. The value of shares traded during a day was Rs22.9 billion.
Telecard Limited was a volume personality with 49 million shares, gaining Rs0.40 to finish during Rs5.55. It was followed by Faysal Bank with 29.8 million shares, losing Rs1.37 to tighten during Rs27.11 and TRG Pakistan with 19 million shares, gaining Rs0.46 to tighten during Rs50.63.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers of Rs804 million during a trade session, according to information confirmed by a National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited.
Market watch: Index continues the rising momentum
KARACHI: Pakistan equities finished a week clever with a benchmark KSE-100 Index adding 0.72% to settle over 49,300.
At close, a Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index available a arise of 351.01 points to finish during 49,364.83.
Elixir Securities, in a report, settled a marketplace non-stop opening adult and traded aloft via as important names opposite industrials and consumers remained expansive for a second true day on solid shopping from internal institutions as good as sell investors.
“The central Share Purchase Agreement signing rite of PSX seductiveness sale to Chinese consortium serve bolstered investors’ sentiments. Interest in steel zone remained clever over new deception of anti-dumping duties on imports,” pronounced researcher Ali Raza.
Market watch: Bourse breaks disastrous streak, closes in a black
“Cements sealed in immature with Cherat Cement (CHCC PA +4.2%) entrance underneath a limelight as association told sell of successful designation and commissioning of a second production line and WHR plant,” pronounced Raza.
“Notably, Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC PA +1.2%) sealed in a immature after losing over 9% in a final 5 trade sessions on news of intensity seductiveness divestment of adult to 5% by a government,” he commented.
“[We] see marketplace in. serve adult in days forward with KSE-100 Index contrast and leading a 50,000 turn as fad over benefit and pay-outs expected turn a pivotal trigger,” he added.
Market watch: Intra-day gains wiped off as index ends marginally lower
Meanwhile, JS Global researcher Nabeel Haroon pronounced that a marketplace extended a prior day benefit as a index gained around 351 points to tighten during 49,365 level.
“INIL, ISL and ASL in a steel zone gained to tighten on their particular tip circuits for a second uninterrupted day on a behind of a news that NTC has imposed decisive anti-dumping duties on dumped imports of cold rolled coils/sheets from China and Ukraine in a operation of 13-19%,” pronounced Haroon.
“CHCC (+4.22%) in a concrete zone gained on a behind of proclamation by a association that a second line of production along with a rubbish feverishness liberation plant has commenced operation during a existent plcae during Nowshera, K-P province,” a researcher remarked.
Market watch:KSE-100 takes another strike as improvement continues
“Investor seductiveness was seen in a curative sector, as it gained to tighten (+2.9%) aloft than a prior day close. SAPL (+1.61%) and ABOT (+3.57%) were vital gainers of a aforementioned sector.
“Today’s tip index influencers were HUBC (+1.69%), UBL (+1.21%) and OGDC (+1.21%),” he added.
Trading volumes rose to 459 million shares compared with Thursday’s total of 456 million.
Shares of 425 companies were traded. At a finish of a day, 262 bonds sealed higher, 154 declined while 9 remained unchanged. The value of shares traded during a day was Rs22.9 billion.
Telecard Limited was a volume personality with 49 million shares, gaining Rs0.40 to finish during Rs5.55. It was followed by Faysal Bank with 29.8 million shares, losing Rs1.37 to tighten during Rs27.11 and TRG Pakistan with 19 million shares, gaining Rs0.46 to tighten during Rs50.63.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers of Rs804 million during a trade session, according to information confirmed by a National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Will Pakistan lapse a favour?
January 20, 2017
Muslim lady ‘made up’ Austria railway hire ...
January 20, 2017
Rescuers find 6 people alive in Italy ...
January 20, 2017
British media forced to make corrections in ...
January 20, 2017