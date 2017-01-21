Cold snap: Second spell of rain, sleet to strike nation subsequent week

Saturday , 21 January 2017
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has likely complicated sleet and layer opposite a nation in a subsequent week from Monday to Thursday and has also cautioned people travelling to hilly areas to particularly follow directions released by a National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and National Highway Authority (NHA).

The Met bureau has also warned that few rains competence trigger landslides in areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and removed complicated rainfalls competence beget peep floods in tools of Balochistan.

All endangered authorities have been suggested to sojourn warning turn a time from Monday in sequence to minimise tellurian and skill loss.

According to PMD officials, a clever westerly call is approaching to furnish some-more rains and snowfalls over hilly areas in a nation during a entrance week.

“People who are formulation to transport to hilly areas should devise gripping in mind a continue conditions and equivocate nonessential travelling to these areas if probable as a precautionary measure,” a officials said.

Rain with layer is approaching in a few areas of Balochistan including Quetta, Zhob and Kalat divisions.

In Sindh, sleet accompanied by thunderstorms is approaching during sparse places of a range on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain and layer is approaching in many tools of Khyber-Pakhtunkwa. Intermittent complicated layer might start over a hills of Fata, Malakand and Hazara groups on Wednesday and Thursday.

In Punjab and Islamabad sleet with layer over a hills is approaching during a series of places between Monday and Thursday.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 21st, 2017.

