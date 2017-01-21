Saturday , 21 January 2017
Non-maintainable: IHC upholds appointment of ECP members

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Thursday discharged a petition doubt a legality of appointments of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

While dismissing a petition, Justice Aamer Farooq announced that it was not maintainable. He serve celebrated that it was a inherent matter and that a correct forum to take it adult was a Supreme Judicial Council.

Petitioners Muhammad Anwar and Riaz Hanif Rahi disciple had approached IHC  and named a Parliamentary Affairs and ECP secretaries, Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza, ECP member from Punjab Justice (retd) Altaf  Ibrahim Qureshi, ECP member from Balochistan Justice (retd) Shakeel Ahmed, ECP member from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Justice (retd) Irshad Qaiser, ECP member from Sindh Abdul Ghaffar Soomro, and Faqir Muhammad as respondents in a case.

The petitioners argued that members of a ECP listed as respondents in a case, were overage and “incompetent” to reason office, adding that a ECP respondents are late open servants who could not be reappointed, in perspective of an SC judgment.

“An choosing elect constituted by contracting late people can't be termed as eccentric choosing commission,” he stated. Moreover, he confirmed that a appointment of ECP members had combined additional weight on a open exchequer.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 21st, 2017.

