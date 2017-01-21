Incitement attempt? Shuhada Foundation barred from holding presser

Security officials transport divided Shuhada Foundation Spokesman Ihtisham Ahmed. PHOTO/MUDASSAR RAJA/EXPRESS
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration and a military on Friday forcibly stopped office-bearers of a Shuhada Foundation from addressing a press discussion during Lal Masjid on a emanate of blank persons.
Shuhada Foundation, a non-profit that evidently handles justice cases of Lal Masjid minister Abdul Aziz or relating to Operation Sunrise, had announced it would reason a press discussion in a mosque on a emanate of blank persons, including a new disappearance of 5 amicable media activists. The substructure has on arise reason press conferences during a mosque.
The city administration, however, told them to refrain from holding a press conference, while melancholy them with arrest.
Subsequently, dozens of military officials in demonstration rigging and plainclothes collected outward a mosque with a jail outpost in draw brazen of a scheduled press conference.
As shortly as Advocate Tariq Asad, who is boss of a foundation, started speaking, City Magistrate Ali Javed came brazen and announced that a press discussion was not available and asked them to stop. “This is a state-run mosque. If we wish to reason a press conference, go to a press club. You have no no-objection certificate (NOC) for this press conference,” he said.
But when a handful of organisers there during a time unsuccessful to conform his orders, policemen in plainclothes picked adult Ihtisham Ahmed, orator for a foundation, and took him away.
He was shifted to Aabpara Police Station though was expelled a few hours after after a news was logged opposite him.
Later, a press matter expelled by a substructure cursed all sorts of enforced disappearances in a country. It pronounced a trend had started during a Musharraf regime and continues to date.
It also claimed that people were being killed in feign military encounters, quite in Punjab.
About Salman Haider and other blank bloggers, it said, “No establishment has a right to keep them ‘missing’”.
It demanded a evident liberation of all blank bloggers as good as blank clerics.
Internal rift?
At a start of a press conference, Maulana Aamir Siddique, who is a nephew of Aziz and a stream naib-khateeb of a mosque, also came brazen and objected to a press conference. He pronounced nobody had sought accede for a eventuality from a mosque administration and requested them to call it off.
He indicted a organisers of a press discussion of misusing a mosque for their personal politics.
In response, a organisers pronounced Siddique had been conniving with a authorities and a supervision for his possess vested interests.
When asked, Siddique pronounced a Shuhada Foundation had zero to do with Lal Masjid.
Siddique had been allocated as a naib-khateeb of a mosque in 2007 after Aziz was dangling in 2004.
After being expelled by a military Ahmed pronounced a Shuhada Foundation itself had pushed for Siddique’s appointment as naib-khateeb though will now plea his position in a Supreme Court. He insisted that a substructure still represents “Lal Masjid and the conduct Abdul Aziz”.
Incitement attempt? Shuhada Foundation barred from holding presser
Security officials transport divided Shuhada Foundation Spokesman Ihtisham Ahmed. PHOTO/MUDASSAR RAJA/EXPRESS
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration and a military on Friday forcibly stopped office-bearers of a Shuhada Foundation from addressing a press discussion during Lal Masjid on a emanate of blank persons.
Shuhada Foundation, a non-profit that evidently handles justice cases of Lal Masjid minister Abdul Aziz or relating to Operation Sunrise, had announced it would reason a press discussion in a mosque on a emanate of blank persons, including a new disappearance of 5 amicable media activists. The substructure has on arise reason press conferences during a mosque.
The city administration, however, told them to refrain from holding a press conference, while melancholy them with arrest.
Subsequently, dozens of military officials in demonstration rigging and plainclothes collected outward a mosque with a jail outpost in draw brazen of a scheduled press conference.
As shortly as Advocate Tariq Asad, who is boss of a foundation, started speaking, City Magistrate Ali Javed came brazen and announced that a press discussion was not available and asked them to stop. “This is a state-run mosque. If we wish to reason a press conference, go to a press club. You have no no-objection certificate (NOC) for this press conference,” he said.
But when a handful of organisers there during a time unsuccessful to conform his orders, policemen in plainclothes picked adult Ihtisham Ahmed, orator for a foundation, and took him away.
He was shifted to Aabpara Police Station though was expelled a few hours after after a news was logged opposite him.
Later, a press matter expelled by a substructure cursed all sorts of enforced disappearances in a country. It pronounced a trend had started during a Musharraf regime and continues to date.
It also claimed that people were being killed in feign military encounters, quite in Punjab.
About Salman Haider and other blank bloggers, it said, “No establishment has a right to keep them ‘missing’”.
It demanded a evident liberation of all blank bloggers as good as blank clerics.
Internal rift?
At a start of a press conference, Maulana Aamir Siddique, who is a nephew of Aziz and a stream naib-khateeb of a mosque, also came brazen and objected to a press conference. He pronounced nobody had sought accede for a eventuality from a mosque administration and requested them to call it off.
He indicted a organisers of a press discussion of misusing a mosque for their personal politics.
In response, a organisers pronounced Siddique had been conniving with a authorities and a supervision for his possess vested interests.
When asked, Siddique pronounced a Shuhada Foundation had zero to do with Lal Masjid.
Siddique had been allocated as a naib-khateeb of a mosque in 2007 after Aziz was dangling in 2004.
After being expelled by a military Ahmed pronounced a Shuhada Foundation itself had pushed for Siddique’s appointment as naib-khateeb though will now plea his position in a Supreme Court. He insisted that a substructure still represents “Lal Masjid and the conduct Abdul Aziz”.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 21st, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Minority rights: Another Hindu church demolished
January 21, 2017
Pakistan’s Heart
January 20, 2017
Four Policemen vs Four Horsemen
January 20, 2017
Mehbooba’s message
January 20, 2017