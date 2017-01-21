HARIPUR: The primary apportion might have pronounced that minorities suffer equal standing and rights in Pakistan, though it would seem somebody in Haripur did not get a memo.
Another Hindu church in a segment has depressed plant to a detachment of baboos who are ostensible to strengthen and safety ceremony places of minorities.
Given new history, however, it is expected that a church will be transposed by a blurb building during some indicate in a nearby future.
The Soha church used to be a dilemma mill of a Mohalla Soha – a suburb of Haripur. Before being ripped down, it once stood in an open tract – now noted as construction site of a blurb structure.
The emanate was even brought to a courtesy of a Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and a internal police, given a ceremony place can't be demolished or solitary underneath a law, though it seemed to have not done any difference.
The Haripur military launched an exploration after receiving a minute on Dec 14, 2016, from a Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) partner director in Hasanabdal who sought an exploration and an FIR opposite all people concerned in a dispersion of a temple.
The exploration found that a ETPB had ‘sold’ a church to Muhammad Nawaz Khan, a proprietor of Mohallah Motiyan, by a registration help during an open auction in Sep 2003. Nawaz, who had been occupying a church given 1972 as a tenant, paid for a whole structure and after solitary a decayed building to Nisar Begum, a proprietor of a same locality.
Nisar, who also bought a building on a registration help scrupulously purebred with a income dialect in Haripur, solitary it to Saeed Akhtar, a merchant from Haripur.
Locals pronounced that dispersion work on a church was separate between a tenure durations of Nisar and Akhtar.
Later, when ETPB and income dialect officials visited a site, they corroborated off from their prior position to board an FIR opposite Akhtar and Nisar.
“It (complaint) was made…merely [based] on a internal journal news to say law and sequence in a area and to equivocate any unfavourable situation,” review a minute created by ETPB Assistant Administrator Muhammad Abdullah on Dec 23, 2016.
In a same letter, Abdullah claimed that he had visited a church site with other officials of ETPB and found that there was zero though an open tract purebred with ETPB that had been solitary to Muhammad Nawaz Khan on Sep 17, 2003 for Rs347,742 – including a cost of a superstructure.
The church “was non-functional and in decayed condition and was enclosed in a solitary out area by a efficient management and a dialect has no regard about it,” a minute adds.
The minute serve says that given a client had paid a sale price, he had solitary tenure over a property, finish with a right to explode any existent structure or build new ones according to needs.
Akhtar, a stream owners of a plot, reliable to The Express Tribune that a eremite building used to exist on a plot. However, he contended a fact that a building was a temple, claiming instead that a building was a dharamshala (religious guest house), and that by a time he bought it there was usually an open tract with walls on 3 sides.
He also common a send papers that carried a name of Nawaz Khan, wherein a ETPB denied that a solitary out skill was possibly partial of accessory to shrine, a eremite place or a building of chronological or architectural importance.
On a dispersion of a temple, Saeed pronounced it was already in decayed condition for several years and was demolished by Nisar after she got a warning notice from a tehsil formulation officer of a Haripur Tehsil Municipal Administration on Mar 4, 2009, to bomb a building within 15 days.
Asked about his skeleton for a property, he pronounced he wanted to build a two-storey blurb building on a site, though a Tehsil Municipal Administration was regulating loitering strategy as he was not prepared to douse their palms. Saeed pronounced that if a church was non-salable property, a ETPB officials were responsible, not him or a prior dual owners.
Disappearing temples
Founded by Sikh Governor Hari Singh Nalva in 1822, Haripur once had around 12 to 15 Hindu temples and 3 gurdawaras.
However, now usually 4 or 5 temples remain, along with a gurdawara located in a categorical Haripur concert and now hosts a primary school.
The temples that still mount are assigned by shopkeepers, who rented a premises from ETPB.
Tanveer Iqbal Gilani claimed that his grandfather – internal saint Chan Pir Shah – had been means land of a Jai Krishna Temple on GT Road by a Hindu clergyman and a owners of a Siri Krishan Sankat when he left Pakistan during a time of Partition. He pronounced that a church had been demolished around dual decades ago and had been transposed by a blurb plaza.
Gilani indicted officials of ETPB and successful locals of illegally occupying a Hindu ceremony places.
Several complaints per a bootleg send of church land and function by opposite supervision departments in Havelian, Abbottabad and Mansehra are tentative before a Peshawar High Court’s Abbottabad bench.
“Worship places can't be assigned or solitary underneath a law as inherent clauses 20 and 36 clearly strengthen a rights of a minorities,” pronounced Advocate Zafar Iqbal, a warn for Sham Lal, a Hindu clergyman from Abbottabad who had requested a justice to extend him possession of a Hindu temples in Havelian and dual temples in Abbottabad that are now underneath a possession of opposite supervision departments.
Temple run
Speaking to The Express Tribune, late educationist Muhammad Qasim pronounced that a Haripur skill was indeed a Hindu church that he initial saw in 1944 when his father changed their family to Haripur city.
Qasim pronounced that nonetheless he had lost a temple’s accurate name, he remembered that it was informally referred to as a Soha Temple and that it had been built by a Mehta Himraj when he founded Soha Mohalla during a early 1940s.
According to a octogenarian Qasim, Hindu caretakers of a church were renouned amicable workers who served with a Haripur Municipal Administration compartment Partition.
Qasim cursed a dispersion of a temple, adding that it would set a bad fashion in both, Pakistan and India.
“If India starts demolishing mosques, what would the greeting be?” he asked.
Minority rights: Another Hindu church demolished
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 21st, 2017.
