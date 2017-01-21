MUZAFFARABAD: Six members of a same family were killed when their automobile fell into a low depth nearby Chinari in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Friday evening.
Jehlum Valley Deputy Commissioner Hameed Kiyani pronounced that a family was travelling from Chakothi to Muzaffarabad. While channel an area nearby Chinari, where a landslide had recently taken place, a automobile fell into a low ravine, approximately 58 kilometers Muzaffarabad.
Locals and district administration rushed to a mark and pulled a bodies out from a wreckage.
The passed were identified as, Aniq Sadiq, Yasir Sadiq, Aurangzeb Shabir, Aroosa Yasir, Noreen Sadiq, Hanian Yasir. A child, who survived with teenager injuries, was shifted to a Hattian Bala sanatorium for treatment.
The bodies, after completing formalities, were handed over to their kin for funeral in their ancestral cemetery in Chakothi. This is a second such collision reported from this segment within 24 hours.
Earlier on Thursday, 3 people were killed and 20 others were harmed when their jeep met with an collision in Neeladandi area of Muzaffarabad.
Treacherous curves: Six killed as automobile plunges into ravine
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 21st, 2017.
