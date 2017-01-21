PPP women MNAs take adult nuisance issue

ISLAMABAD: Women lawmakers of a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have taken adult a emanate of purported nuisance of women in a state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) by submitting a call-attention notice in a National Assembly.
Recently, cases of nuisance were filed in a past few weeks by dual womanlike anchors in that they indicted their executive stream affairs of harassment.
A former controller in-charge was penalised final year after a sovereign ombudsman found complaints filed by 5 womanlike anchors to be genuine.
President Mamnoon Hussain not usually inspected a preference in Dec final year, though also systematic his dismissal from service.This year new nuisance cases were reported.
PPP MNAs Dr Nafisa Shah, Shazia Marri, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Beelam Husnain, Shahida Rehmani and Dr Shazia Sobia by their call-attention notice wanted a sovereign apportion for tellurian rights to brief a House on a situation.
They pronounced it was shocking that a PTV’s cabinet opposite nuisance was also indicted of being biased.
The complainants, they stated, insisted that a committee’s opinion was derogative opposite a victims.
The National Assembly is expected to take adult a matter in a entrance session, that is scheduled to start on Jan 26.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 21st, 2017.
