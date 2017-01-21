Saturday , 21 January 2017
Liquor licences: ‘Stop arising permits in a name of Christians’

Posted date : January 21, 2017
Liquor licences: ‘Stop arising permits in a name of Christians’
ISLAMABAD: A Christian male has approached a Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking a assistance on commanding a finish anathema on a usage, consumption, storage, sale and squeeze of ethanol in a capital.

Moreover, a male has demanded that inherent use arising of permits to Christians or other non-Muslims for ethanol should also be finished divided with.

Joseph Masih, in a petition filed before IHC by his warn Yasir Mehmood Chaudhary, argued that by extenuation wine permits in a name of Christians by a respondents was an act that maligned, defamed and combined bad sense about a Christian community. Chaudhary serve claimed that a eremite sentiments of his customer were harm by a respondents.

The association by secretary Ministry of Interior, a arch commissioner of a Islamabad Capital Territory and a executive of a Excise and Taxation dialect were named as a respondents.

The postulant pronounced that non-Muslims done adult over 5 per cent of Pakistan’s population, with a infancy of them Christians.

The warn pronounced that a postulant had lifted a emanate “with good pain” and that he had a “lot of expectations” from a justice to stop a respondents from arising wine permits in a name of Christians.

Chaudhary pronounced that a respondents emanate a permits to Muslims, hotels and others in a name of Christians that had no religious, dignified or authorised justification.

Masih serve confirmed that wine is particularly taboo in a Bible and a Christian village avoids using, immoderate and holding liquor. Moreover, they find to annul “this menace” from a multitude by commanding finish anathema over it.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 21st, 2017.

