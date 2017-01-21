Impressive start: Homicide review teams tighten 12 cases in dual months

ISLAMABAD: The carnage review section (HIU) of a Islamabad Police has solved during slightest 14 murder cases given a coronation on Sep 28 final year. The brainchild of Islamabad IGP Tariq Masood Yasin, HIU has been designed on a lines of a specialised carnage review section of a Punjab Police.
Police contend there was a need for a well-trained and well-equipped section to understanding with murder cases in a collateral given these cases were being neglected during a military hire level. It is impending to note here that a collateral purebred during slightest 97 murder incidents in 2016, 115 in 2015, and 152 in 2014. The unit’s investiture was announced by a IGP on Sep 28, 2016, and became operational during a finish of October.
The section comprises 5 teams, any group carrying an inspector, a sub-inspector, an ASI and 3 constables. Every group has a possess specially-designed car versed for crime stage review and justification collection.
Each group also has a revolving review account of Rs35,000 for a box detached from TADA if they have to transport to other cities for investigation.
HIU teams understanding with carnage cases exclusively and a group can't be reserved some-more than 20 cases in a year, to safeguard correct doing of caseloads.
Officers contend murder cases were being scrupulously investigated during military stations given of shortages of review officers and resources, as good as complicated caseloads.
HIU officials contend research of mobile phone annals of a plant and a suspects, monitoring of notice cameras and debate justification helped them solve many of a cases.
Investigation SP Muhammad Ilyas, who supervises HIU, says investigators had been supposing with some simple training, and some-more specialised training, quite in forensics, was on a cards.
According to papers performed by The Express Tribune, HIU has solved during slightest 14 murder cases given a establishment. It burst 12 of a 15 cases allocated to it in Nov and December.
Some high-profile cases traced by HIU so distant embody a lady whose physique was found in a bag nearby Sabzi Mandi on IJP Road on Sep 25.
For a few days military were stumped for clues before they found out that she was strangulated to genocide by her father and dumped by a roadside. Police think it was an honour killing. The think had flown to Saudi Arabia from Lahore a day after a incident. Red warrants were released for him, while 5 accomplices were nabbed.
HIU was also means to lane down and detain a primary think after a hotel owners was gunned down inside his hotel in G-7 Markaz on Dec 9. The think was arrested during a raid on his sister’s residence in Bhara Kahu on Dec 20.
Impressive start: Homicide review teams tighten 12 cases in dual months
ISLAMABAD: The carnage review section (HIU) of a Islamabad Police has solved during slightest 14 murder cases given a coronation on Sep 28 final year. The brainchild of Islamabad IGP Tariq Masood Yasin, HIU has been designed on a lines of a specialised carnage review section of a Punjab Police.
Police contend there was a need for a well-trained and well-equipped section to understanding with murder cases in a collateral given these cases were being neglected during a military hire level. It is impending to note here that a collateral purebred during slightest 97 murder incidents in 2016, 115 in 2015, and 152 in 2014. The unit’s investiture was announced by a IGP on Sep 28, 2016, and became operational during a finish of October.
The section comprises 5 teams, any group carrying an inspector, a sub-inspector, an ASI and 3 constables. Every group has a possess specially-designed car versed for crime stage review and justification collection.
Each group also has a revolving review account of Rs35,000 for a box detached from TADA if they have to transport to other cities for investigation.
HIU teams understanding with carnage cases exclusively and a group can't be reserved some-more than 20 cases in a year, to safeguard correct doing of caseloads.
Officers contend murder cases were being scrupulously investigated during military stations given of shortages of review officers and resources, as good as complicated caseloads.
HIU officials contend research of mobile phone annals of a plant and a suspects, monitoring of notice cameras and debate justification helped them solve many of a cases.
Investigation SP Muhammad Ilyas, who supervises HIU, says investigators had been supposing with some simple training, and some-more specialised training, quite in forensics, was on a cards.
According to papers performed by The Express Tribune, HIU has solved during slightest 14 murder cases given a establishment. It burst 12 of a 15 cases allocated to it in Nov and December.
Some high-profile cases traced by HIU so distant embody a lady whose physique was found in a bag nearby Sabzi Mandi on IJP Road on Sep 25.
For a few days military were stumped for clues before they found out that she was strangulated to genocide by her father and dumped by a roadside. Police think it was an honour killing. The think had flown to Saudi Arabia from Lahore a day after a incident. Red warrants were released for him, while 5 accomplices were nabbed.
HIU was also means to lane down and detain a primary think after a hotel owners was gunned down inside his hotel in G-7 Markaz on Dec 9. The think was arrested during a raid on his sister’s residence in Bhara Kahu on Dec 20.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 21st, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Liquor licences: ‘Stop arising permits in a ...
January 21, 2017
PPP women MNAs take adult nuisance issue
January 21, 2017
Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US ...
January 20, 2017
Market watch: Index continues the rising momentum
January 20, 2017