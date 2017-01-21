Saturday , 21 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » International » Gas leakage: Blast in residence kills three

Gas leakage: Blast in residence kills three

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 21, 2017 In International 0
Gas leakage: Blast in residence kills three
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

A perspective of a residence where a blast occurred. PHOTO: ONLINEA perspective of a residence where a blast occurred. PHOTO: ONLINE

A perspective of a residence where a blast occurred. PHOTO: ONLINE

ISLAMABAD: A blast on Friday morning caused by a suspected gas trickle killed during slightest 3 people including a baby lady and a teenaged housemaid in PWD Colony.

Police pronounced that Laiq Ahmed, a financial executive during private radio station, was vital in a residence with his seven-member family.

Officials pronounced that a family had left a gas heater on late on Thursday night before descending asleep. During a night, there was an stop in gas supply though no one incited a heater off.

By morning, gas had amassed in a residence and it exploded during around 6:30 am.

The blast was so heated that it blew out a front façade of a residence and caused a roof to collapse.

As a outcome of a explosion, Ahmed’s mom Bakhtawar, their 10-day-old daughter, and a 14-year-old housemaid were killed. Four people, including Ahmed, his son, a daughter, and mom survived with injuries.

Ahmed’s condition was described as vicious while a others were pronounced to be out of danger.

Soon after a blast, Rescue 1122, a glow brigade, and explosve ordering patrol rushed to a site to rescue a inhabitants.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 21st, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Koral Interchange: Aziz approves landscaping plan
Liquor licences: ‘Stop arising permits in a name of Christians’
Minority rights: Another Hindu church demolished
Annual inspection: NAB Rawalpindi had 75% self-assurance rate
Gas leakage: Blast in residence kills three
PPP women MNAs take adult nuisance issue
Incitement attempt? Shuhada Foundation barred from holding presser
Cold snap: Second spell of rain, sleet to strike nation subsequent week
Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US president
Pakistan’s Heart
The murdering of outrage
Market watch: Index continues the rising momentum

Most Popular News