Adele to perform during Grammys again, after final year’s snafu

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 21, 2017 In Showbiz 0
British singing prodigy Adele will be behaving during this year’s Grammy Awards, a Recording Academy announced on Friday, charity her a possibility during emancipation one whole year after her set went musically badly final time.

The chart-topping English balladeer will perform a strain during a televised Feb 12 celebration in Los Angeles, fasten a ranks of a formerly announced John Legend and Metallica.

Adele named Billboard Top Artist of a Year for third time

Last year during a Grammys, a microphone fell on a strings of a piano as she sang All we Ask off her blockbuster manuscript 25. The sound quickly went out and Adele’s voice drifted out of balance during a rest of a song.

The Recording Academy, that organizes a song industry’s premier awards night, took shortcoming for a snafu. Adele done light of a situation, revelation fans on Twitter that she sulked by indulging in a burger from California’s renouned In-N-Out chain.

Adele says she battled depression, before and after son’s birth

Adele, one of a top-selling artists of a 21st century, has formerly won 10 Grammys. She is in a using for 5 awards this year too, including 3 of a many prestigious categories, nonetheless she trails in altogether nominations with Beyoncé in a lead.

