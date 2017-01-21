Shakib destroys New Zealand’s center sequence in discerning succession

Shakib Al Hasan (C) claimed 3 wickets to finish New Zealand’s day on 260-7. PHOTO: AFP
CHRISTCHURCH: Bangladesh unleashed Shakib Al Hasan with thespian outcome late on day dual of a second Test opposite New Zealand claiming 3 discerning wickets to leave a competition uniformly staid on Saturday.
New Zealand who had been gentle during 252-4 were 260-7 in respond to Bangladesh’s 289 when sleet finished play about 40 mins early during Hagley Oval.
Shakib, with his mesmerising left-arm spin, had taken 3 wickets for 3 runs in 9 deliveries.
Henry Nicholls was not out 56 with Tim Southee on four.
Until Shakib’s one-man fightback, New Zealand were advancing towards a initial innings lead after a century mount by Ross Taylor (77) and Tom Latham (68) laid a grounds following an early collapse.
Taylor, wanting one some-more century to equal a New Zealand record of 17 hold by his coach a late Martin Crowe, entered a ravel following a inexpensive exclusion of Kane Williamson when New Zealand were difficulty during 47-2.
The maestro batsman batted for 160 minutes, trenchant a margin with a array of cuts and lift shots and survived a forsaken locate on 75 before being discharged dual runs after and 23 brief of relating Crowe’s record.
He did grasp one milestone, though, apropos a third New Zealander and fastest to 6,000 Test runs when he gathering Mehedi Hasan for 3 to strech 62 in his 145th innings.
Brendon McCullum took 163 innings to any a symbol and Stephen Fleming 165.
Latham, subsidy adult from a career-best 177 in a initial Test was comfortable in his partnership with Taylor until he uncharacteristically edged a far-reaching Taskin Ahmed smoothness to give wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan his initial Test dismissal.
Taylor soldiered on for another 9 overs until he scooped Mehedi to surrogate fielder Taijul Islam.
The umpires debated either a round strike a representation initial before ballooning out to Taijul though video replays reliable it was a legitimate dismissal.
Kamrul done a early breakthrough for Bangladesh in his opening over when he private opener Jeet Raval for 16 and Williamson for dual in a space of 3 deliveries.
The Bangladesh bowlers had reason to feel depressed with during slightest 4 catches put to belligerent and a held behind to mislay Nicholls on 45 was rejected.
Television replays suggested a locate interest had consequence though Bangladesh had used adult their dual examination opportunities.
When Mitchell Santner was given out leg-before to Shakib Al Hasan for 29 and appealed a decision, a umpire’s preference was inspected though New Zealand did not remove a examination since of a ball-tracking technology.
Santner and Nicholls put on 75 for a fifth wicket.
Shakib bowled BJ Watling for one and Colin de Grandhomme but scoring to finish a day with 3 for 32.
Shakib destroys New Zealand’s center sequence in discerning succession
