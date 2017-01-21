Saturday , 21 January 2017
Azhar Ali announced fit for Sydney ODI

Azhar Ali announced fit for Sydney ODI
Azhar Ali will captain Pakistan opposite Australia for residue of series. PHOTO COURTESY: Getty Images

Azhar Ali will captain Pakistan opposite Australia for residue of series. PHOTO COURTESY: Getty Images

Pakistan ODI captain Azhar Ali has been announced fit to attend in a fourth ODI opposite Australia in Sydney on Sunday.

Azhar formerly harmed his hamstring during a initial ODI due to that he missed a second and third diversion of a five-match series. All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez was a substitute skipper for a side in Azhar’s absence.

According to Pakistan Cricket Board, a 31-year-old batsman undertook aptness exam on Saturday and upheld with drifting colours to resume a purpose of captaincy from a fourth ODI onwards.

Hafeez dismisses conjecture he is after permanent captaincy; backs Azhar Ali

Earlier, Pakistan conduct manager Mickey Arthur also hinted during Azhar’s return.

“He [Azhar] had a good strike [on Thursday], and ran between wickets with a pads on,” pronounced Arthur. “He had a good margin too. We’re assured we’ll get Azhar behind for Sunday.”

Azhar Ali will skip third ODI, confirms Wasim Bari

The South African added: “It’s a large boost. It gives some-more oneness to a tip order. I’m looking brazen to carrying him back.”

Pakistan now route 2-1 in a array and contingency win Sunday’s fourth ODI in Sydney to keep a array alive.

