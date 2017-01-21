BEIRUT: A automobile explosve blast killed during slightest 4 civilians during a stay for replaced Syrians by a limit with Jordan on Saturday, a Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Jordan’s central Petra news agency, citing a troops source, also reported a blast during a Rukban camp.
-This is a building story and will be updated accordingly
January 21, 2017
Bomb kills 4 during Syria replaced stay on Jordan border
