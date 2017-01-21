Saturday , 21 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » Bomb kills 4 during Syria replaced stay on Jordan border

Bomb kills 4 during Syria replaced stay on Jordan border

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 21, 2017 In Showbiz 0
Bomb kills 4 during Syria replaced stay on Jordan border
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

BEIRUT: A automobile explosve blast killed during slightest 4 civilians during a stay for replaced Syrians by a limit with Jordan on Saturday, a Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Jordan’s central Petra news agency, citing a troops source, also reported a blast during a Rukban camp.

-This is a building story and will be updated accordingly

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures