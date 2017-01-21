LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) former executive operations Ayesha Mumtaz has deserted all allegations of crime and claimed that she and other PFA officers had achieved their duties selflessly to get absolved of ‘adulteration mafia’.
In a video summary circulated on amicable media, Mumtaz pronounced she would not crawl down to a mafia, which, she said, is behind her impression assassination.
“The media is being misinformed and misled by a pollution mafia. However, we will not crawl down to any vigour from this mafia,” she said, adding that she will face any exploration if called.
Mumtaz pronounced a purpose of a debate was a stop her from portion people. She pronounced during her reign from Jun 2015 to Oct 2016, she waged a fight opposite this mafia.
The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) is now barbecuing a dozen PFA officials on charges of corruption. Two PFA officials were handed over on a four-day remand to a investiture on Thursday.
The ACE swung into movement after a PFA Director General Noor Ul Mengal wrote a minute to ACE and Special Branch to examine purported crime in a PFA.
Talking to The Express Tribune, Mengal pronounced it was not for a PFA to establish anything during this point, adding that a box was being investigated by a suitable forum.
“As distant as Mumtaz is concerned, she can join a PFA whenever she wants to. However, given Lahore operation chair is already occupied, so she will have to settle for some other seat,” he added.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 21st, 2017.
