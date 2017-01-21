QUETTA: A troops helicopter carrying Balochistan Home Minister Mir Safaraz Bugti and other comparison officials pile-up landed during a Khalid airbase on Friday though causing injuries to anyone on board.
Bugti, who is also in assign of a Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), was drifting in a Bell helicopter of a Army Aviation to Kalat district to airdrop service products in a areas influenced by complicated snowfall. Senior PDMA officials were also onboard a chopper.
Relief products were forsaken for a people stranded in a Jalalzai area of Kalat when a helicopter grown a technical fault, according to central sources. The pilots immediately called off a operation and flew behind to Quetta.
The helicopter pile-up landed during a Khalid airbase, though luckily nobody on house was . “All 7 people on board, including Bugti, Assistant Director PDMA (Relief) Faisal Khan, Chief Secretary Officer of a Home Minister Syed Amin, Danish Langove and 3 organisation members transient unhurt,” one central source added.
According to officials, a error grown in a hydraulic complement of a helicopter. Meanwhile, dual some-more helicopters successfully forsaken service products for people influenced by sleet in opposite areas of Kalat and Mastung districts.
Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri voiced regard over a occurrence and thanked God a pilots safely landed a helicopter.
Balochistan home apportion survives chopper pile-up alighting in Quetta
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 21st, 2017.
