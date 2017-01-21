‘Anti-state’ activities: Punjab shuts down several NGOs

LAHORE: Several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Punjab have perceived closure notices by a authorities after being indicted of impasse in ‘anti-state’ activities, The Express Tribune has learnt.
Some other NGOs in a range have been told that permanent member will be delegated during their offices to guard their activities.
The South Asia Partnership (SAP) Pakistan common with The Express Tribune a minute it perceived from Punjab’s Baitul Maal that stated: “We have been sensitive by a Ministry of Interior, Islamabad that SAP has been celebrated operative in south Punjab posterior an anti-state agenda, accusing armed army of badgering workers and curtailing a leisure of movement of NGOs/INGOs. “Towards this end, a NGO prepared a shade news for pity with a UN Human Rights Commission that presented a really dour design of a tellurian rights conditions in Pakistan, forgetful a measures taken in context of a National Action Plan and Operation Zarb-e-Azb. As per directions of aloft authorities, we [SAP] are not authorised to work in Layyah district,” a minute added.
Other NGOs that have been told by Punjab authorities to possibly shorten their activities, concede supervision member to guard them or to henceforth close down their offices embody a Cholistan Development Council Bahawalpur, Anjuman Falah-e-Niswan Chichawatni, Maan Welfare Foundation Chichawatni, Awaz CDS Multan, Women in Struggle for Empowerment and 5 other organisations formed in Muzaffargarh.
The Cholistan Development Council Bahawalpur has challenged a closure orders it perceived in Lahore High Court and has been means to win a stay.
Talking to The Express Tribune, SAP Pakistan Director Mohammad Tehseen pronounced a notices seemed to have been released over someone’s personal fight opposite a NGOs..
Addressing a news discussion on Friday, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Secretary General we A Rehman reliable that a activities of several NGOs in Punjab were being restricted.
The Express Tribune attempted several times to hit Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, and other comparison officials though perceived no response.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 21st, 2017.
