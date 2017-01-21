KARACHI: WAPDA cruised into a quarter-final of a 2016 NBP President’s Cup after induction a essential 2-0 win over Pakistan Steel during a KPT Stadium on Saturday.
The initial half remained goalless, however, former Afghan FC Chaman striker Jaded Khan pennyless a deadlock in a 51st notation of a match, while seasoned actor Arif Mehmood hermetic a win in a 82nd notation to book WAPDA’s place among a last-eight from Group A.
The former inhabitant champions were dumbfounded by Karachi United FC in their initial compare and were compulsory to win a second in sequence to stay in a competition.
“There are tough sides in a tournament,” Mehmood told The Express Tribune. “We had a tough time to acclimatize to the continue conditions in Karachi as well. It’s really opposite to what we had used in Lahore. Going into a second compare after a warn better in a first, we were dynamic to win this as we couldn’t means another upset.”
WAPDA finished second in a organisation following Karachi United and they will have their quarter-final opposite K-Electric or SNGPL from Group B on Jan 24.
The contest is featuring 12 tip bar and departmental teams, while a coaches and players have welcomed a eventuality to contest in a eventuality as domestic football has been blank given a infighting among a PFF officials began roughly dual years ago.
WAPDA by to quarter-finals
KARACHI: WAPDA cruised into a quarter-final of a 2016 NBP President’s Cup after induction a essential 2-0 win over Pakistan Steel during a KPT Stadium on Saturday.
The initial half remained goalless, however, former Afghan FC Chaman striker Jaded Khan pennyless a deadlock in a 51st notation of a match, while seasoned actor Arif Mehmood hermetic a win in a 82nd notation to book WAPDA’s place among a last-eight from Group A.
Nine-time champions PIA pile-up out of President’s Cup
The former inhabitant champions were dumbfounded by Karachi United FC in their initial compare and were compulsory to win a second in sequence to stay in a competition.
“There are tough sides in a tournament,” Mehmood told The Express Tribune. “We had a tough time to acclimatize to the continue conditions in Karachi as well. It’s really opposite to what we had used in Lahore. Going into a second compare after a warn better in a first, we were dynamic to win this as we couldn’t means another upset.”
WAPDA finished second in a organisation following Karachi United and they will have their quarter-final opposite K-Electric or SNGPL from Group B on Jan 24.
The contest is featuring 12 tip bar and departmental teams, while a coaches and players have welcomed a eventuality to contest in a eventuality as domestic football has been blank given a infighting among a PFF officials began roughly dual years ago.
About Daily Heights
Related posts