LG G6 competence be entrance with Google Assistant

Posted date : January 21, 2017
Google’s personal partner is now singular to a Pixel flagship device only. However, this competence change really soon.

A new news by BusinessKorea suggests that LG might be in talks with Google to supplement an AI partner to a latest operation of smartphones that embody a most awaited G6.

Google tries new proceed with voice on Pixel phone

LG G6 smartphone is approaching to be rolled out during Mobile World Congress subsequent month and a device might underline Google Assistant.

Google expelled a initial in residence smartphone Pixel in Oct final year that underline a new intelligent AI Assistant to opposition Apple’s Siri. Calling it “your possess personal Google”, a intelligent partner has been disdainful to a pixel line of smartphones so far. However, this might not sojourn so if LG secures rights to use a technology.

Amazon’s Alexa moves in on Google’s Android system

LG has also a Plan-B if it fails to remonstrate Google, and it’s called Amazon Alexa. The association already has business partnership with Amazon and uses the Alexa AI partner in one of a intelligent refrigerators.

The pierce would be a initial for Amazon and could presumably open good opportunities for Amazon in a mobile phone industry.

This essay creatively seemed on The Next Web

