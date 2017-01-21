Saturday , 21 January 2017
Rising travel crime: Woman looted during gunpoint

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 21, 2017 In Showbiz 0
ISLAMABAD: In another occurrence display spike in travel crime in a capital, a lady was deprived of money and trinket in a remits of Khanna military station.

Siraj Ahmed told a military that he was pushing his employer, Kausar Shaheen, in her automobile when 3 unclear armed group roving on a motorcycle intercepted them on Service Road and snatched her bullion bangles, earrings, rings and dungeon phones.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 22nd, 2017.

