Saturday , 21 January 2017
Positive Response: US bonds tighten adult as Trump takes office 

NEW YORK: Wall Street bonds finished aloft Friday as Donald Trump was sworn in as a 45th boss of a United States. US bonds were in certain domain probably a whole day, though they retreated from event highs after Trump’s coronation speech, that analysts called populist and protectionist. “The marketplace wasn’t furious about it, maybe a bit of a disastrous tinge taken rather than a certain tone,” pronounced JJ Kinahan,chief marketplace strategist during TD Ameritrade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% to tighten during 19,827.25. The broad-based SP 500 gained 0.3% to 2,271.32, as a tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also rose 0.3% to finish during 5,555.33. In his residence on Friday, Trump betrothed to build infrastructure and boost employment. Analysts pronounced a marketplace is in a wait-and-see mode until Trump follows adult on pivotal promises.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 22nd, 2017.

