BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel vowed on Saturday to find compromises on issues like trade and troops spending with US President Donald Trump, adding she would work on preserving a critical attribute between Europe and a United States. “He done his philosophy transparent in his coronation speech,” Merkel pronounced one day after Trump vowed to put “America first”. She added, “I trust resolutely that it is best for all of us if we work together formed on rules, common values and corner movement in a general mercantile system, in a general trade complement and make a contributions to a troops alliances.” Merkel said, “The trans-Atlantic attribute will not be reduction critical in a entrance years than it was in past years. And we will work on that. Even when there are opposite opinions, compromises and solutions can be best found when we sell ideas with respect.”
On Various Issues: Merkel vows to concede with US
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 22nd, 2017.
