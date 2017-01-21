RAWALPINDI: Police have destitute a squad of 8 robbers and recovered guns and looted money from their possession. Addressing a press discussion on Friday, SSP Operations Irfan Tariq pronounced that following a remarkable spike in robberies in new months, a special group had been shaped underneath SHO Cantt Javed Iqbal to lane and constraint a gang. The military managed to detain 8 suspected squad members. SSP Tariq combined that military had also recovered weapons, bullets and Rs800,000 in money from their possession that was believed to have been looted from citizens. During rough investigation, a suspects had confessed to several crimes committed in opposite cities including Lahore and Rawalpindi, a SSP said. These robbers had formerly served jail terms as well, SSP Tariq said.
Nabbed: Police bust squad of 8 robbers
RAWALPINDI: Police have destitute a squad of 8 robbers and recovered guns and looted money from their possession. Addressing a press discussion on Friday, SSP Operations Irfan Tariq pronounced that following a remarkable spike in robberies in new months, a special group had been shaped underneath SHO Cantt Javed Iqbal to lane and constraint a gang. The military managed to detain 8 suspected squad members. SSP Tariq combined that military had also recovered weapons, bullets and Rs800,000 in money from their possession that was believed to have been looted from citizens. During rough investigation, a suspects had confessed to several crimes committed in opposite cities including Lahore and Rawalpindi, a SSP said. These robbers had formerly served jail terms as well, SSP Tariq said.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 21st, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
On Various Issues: Merkel vows to concede ...
January 21, 2017
Balochistan home apportion survives chopper pile-up alighting ...
January 21, 2017
Video message: Ayesha Mumtaz refuses to crawl ...
January 21, 2017
Panamagate case: SC seeks justification of Sharifs’ ...
January 21, 2017