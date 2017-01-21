Weekly review: Bullish movement slows down though index still rises

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)’s benchmark KSE-100 index notched adult gains of 154 points (0.3%) during a week finished Jan 20, 2017, in a continued bullish convene yet a movement slowed down due to a improvement proviso and profit-taking during aloft levels.
“This (the slowed-down pace) was especially due to offered by internal mutual supports during a week after a peak regulator’s limitation to say during slightest 5% of their net resources in cash,” pronounced Topline Securities in a investigate note.
The benchmark KSE 100-share Index sealed a week during 49,364.83 points compared to 49,210.50 points during a finish of a prior week on Jan 13.
In a initial 3 days, investors resorted to profit-booking, boring a benchmark index down. In a remaining dual days, however, a marketplace rebounded to tighten a week in a certain territory.
According to Topline, refinery was a best-performing sector, essentially led by National Refinery Limited. Its batch rallied 16% in expectation of improved gain after a upgrading of a plant.
Abnormal activity was witnessed in steel bonds after a National Tariff Commission imposed anti-dumping duties on steel imports from China and Ukraine.
International Steels, International Industries and Aisha Steel Mills surged and outperformed a broader market.
Continuing a trend of past many weeks, foreigners remained net sellers of $46.6 million value of shares during a week. Selling was especially remarkable in banks, followed by weave and electricity sectors. Apart from a refinery zone that rose 7.7% week-on-week, other pivotal sectors that remained in a limelight were automobile, adult 7.2% and oil offered companies, adult 1.3%, pronounced JS Research in a report.
On a other hand, index heavyweights available profit-booking including scrutiny and prolongation (EP) stocks, that fell 4.1% week-on-week, banks, down 2.6% and cement, down 0.1%, JS said.
Most of a offered in a EP zone came in Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC) as news emerged of a offer to sell 5% supervision interest in a company. It led to an 8% tumble in a OGDC batch price.
Foreign investors, who were net sellers during a week underneath review, have sole a large $434 million value of bonds given a start of 2016. However, a benchmark KSE 100-share Index has continued to yield unusual earnings especially on a behind of clever domestic liquidity.
In 2016, a index soared 60%, creation a PSX a fifth best-performing marketplace in a world.
During a week underneath review, normal daily volumes during a PSX were 388.5 million shares since normal daily value stood during Rs22.2 billion.
In a vital certain for a bourse, a Chinese-led consortium acquired a 40% vital interest in a PSX for $85 million during Rs28 per share. An agreement to that outcome was sealed on Friday.
During a week, Roshan Packages lifted Rs2.1 billion in a book-building process, ensuing in a strike cost of Rs86.25 per share during that a association would sell a shares to a ubiquitous open during month-end. The Arif Habib Group announced that it would flow Rs25 billion into a new concrete plant that would be finished in a subsequent dual years. Its ability will arise to 3.37 million tons from a stream 0.9 million tons.
Pakistan Petroleum Limited also announced during a week that it done a net distinction of Rs16.06 billion in a year finished Jun 30, 2016, 60% reduce than Rs38.20 billion in a preceding year.
Among other vital news were a widening of stream comment necessity by 92% in Jul-Dec 2016, capitulation of steel indent restructuring by a Privatisation Commission house and 328% arise in unfamiliar approach investment in Dec 2016.
Winners of a week
Millat Tractors
Millat Tractors Limited assembles and manufactures tractors, implements and equipment.
National Refinery
National Refinery Limited manufactures and distributes lube bottom oils and petroleum fuels. The association markets a products to business via Pakistan.
Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited manufactures, imports and markets investigate formed pharmaceutical, nutritional, diagnostic, sanatorium and consumer products. The company’s pivotal products embody antibiotics for respiratory tract infections, peptic ulcer illness and dental infections.
Losers of a week
Oil and Gas Development Company
Oil and Gas Development Company Limited explores and develops oil and healthy gas properties in Pakistan.
Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan Limited is an general bank that provides consumer and indiscriminate banking.
Service (Shoes) Industries
Service Industries Limited specialises in production tires and tubes for motorcycles, bicycles, rickshaws and trollies. The association also produces footwear.
