Delinquent Execution: CDA takes movement opposite polio workers 

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has motionless to take movement opposite officials who unsuccessful to do their polio duties during a new immunization expostulate in a capital. A four-day polio debate was conducted in Islamabad from Jan 16 to Jan 19.  However, some officials were found truant.Subsequently, Islamabad Mayor and CDAChairman Sheikh Anser Aziz systematic movement opposite these employees. CDA Member Administration Yasir Pirzada on Thursday released orders for holding unrelenting movement opposite these officials.  “Eradication of polio is a inhabitant avocation and all CDA officials are approaching to perform their responsibilities; default will not be tolerated,” he said. The endangered directorates have been asked to immediately stop salaries of a officials who unsuccessful to perform their duties during a immunization drive. The officials have also been asked to contention a correspondence report. The endangered directorates have been serve educated to trigger disciplinary record underneath regulations 8.06 (2) of CDA employees use regulations 1992.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 21st, 2017.

