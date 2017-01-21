ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has motionless to take movement opposite officials who unsuccessful to do their polio duties during a new immunization expostulate in a capital. A four-day polio debate was conducted in Islamabad from Jan 16 to Jan 19. However, some officials were found truant.Subsequently, Islamabad Mayor and CDAChairman Sheikh Anser Aziz systematic movement opposite these employees. CDA Member Administration Yasir Pirzada on Thursday released orders for holding unrelenting movement opposite these officials. “Eradication of polio is a inhabitant avocation and all CDA officials are approaching to perform their responsibilities; default will not be tolerated,” he said. The endangered directorates have been asked to immediately stop salaries of a officials who unsuccessful to perform their duties during a immunization drive. The officials have also been asked to contention a correspondence report. The endangered directorates have been serve educated to trigger disciplinary record underneath regulations 8.06 (2) of CDA employees use regulations 1992.
Delinquent Execution: CDA takes movement opposite polio workers
ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has motionless to take movement opposite officials who unsuccessful to do their polio duties during a new immunization expostulate in a capital. A four-day polio debate was conducted in Islamabad from Jan 16 to Jan 19. However, some officials were found truant.Subsequently, Islamabad Mayor and CDAChairman Sheikh Anser Aziz systematic movement opposite these employees. CDA Member Administration Yasir Pirzada on Thursday released orders for holding unrelenting movement opposite these officials. “Eradication of polio is a inhabitant avocation and all CDA officials are approaching to perform their responsibilities; default will not be tolerated,” he said. The endangered directorates have been asked to immediately stop salaries of a officials who unsuccessful to perform their duties during a immunization drive. The officials have also been asked to contention a correspondence report. The endangered directorates have been serve educated to trigger disciplinary record underneath regulations 8.06 (2) of CDA employees use regulations 1992.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 21st, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Russia cuts oil outlay by 100,000 bpd: ...
January 21, 2017
Pictures of a day: Jan 21, 2017
January 21, 2017
CIA release: OBL feared Da’ish,‘aging’ al Qaeda
January 21, 2017
‘Anti-state’ activities: Punjab shuts down several NGOs
January 21, 2017