Saturday , 21 January 2017
Creating awareness: Tech-savvy accumulate during Word Press meet-up

Posted date : January 21, 2017
LAHORE: Technical experts met during a 12th Word Press meet-up of Pakistan, that was hold in Lahore on Saturday, to brief tech-savvy assembly on how they can use this height to set adult their possess websites, blogs and launch or marketplace any of their products for free.

Word Press is a giveaway open source calm government complement and powers scarcely 26% websites in a world. In Pakistan, a judgment is not new though a lot of recognition is compulsory to utilize this height for removing best results.

Speaking on a occasion, Khawaja Fahad Shakeel, an gifted program developer, pronounced that in a stream epoch whatever we are building should be in correspondence with mobile apps as a website trend is going down, while mobile record is rising due to accessibility of 3G and 4G services in Pakistan.

He also pronounced that after sales support resource is a pivotal for success for any products a developers aim to sell by this height as people afterwards feel a clarity of confidence if any emanate rises in that product.

The entertainment was organized by a internal Word Press community. The organisers had progressing trafficked to a United States to accommodate with a founders and leaders of word press record to move a best believe and outcome for a Pakistani community.

“The believe we brought from US was practical in this meet-up where some-more than 400 people collected but any selling campaign,” pronounced Shakeel, adding that he is carefree that in entrance years this village will grow and people will utilize a believe to use this height for product promotions.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 22nd, 2017.

