Forged Documents: Three hold for offered stolen cars
ISLAMABAD: Sihala military have arrested 3 people for allegedly offered stolen cars after forging their documents, military said. According to a military statement, SP-Rural Syed Mustafa Tanveer had tasked DSP Sihala Arshaf Shah to detain automobile lifters from a area. He constituted a special group comprising SHO Sihala military hire Abdul Ghaffoor, ASI Rana Muhammad Ashraf and Constable Yasir. The group managed to seize 3 suspects for their purported impasse in forging papers of stolen and snatched cars and offered them to gullible buyers. The suspects have been identified as Shakeel, Zia and Faraz while 3 cars were recovered from their possession.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 21st, 2017.
