Forged Documents: Three hold for offered stolen cars  

ISLAMABAD: Sihala military have arrested 3 people for allegedly offered stolen cars after forging their documents, military said. According to a military statement, SP-Rural Syed Mustafa Tanveer had tasked DSP Sihala Arshaf Shah to detain automobile lifters from a area. He constituted a special group comprising  SHO Sihala military hire Abdul Ghaffoor, ASI Rana  Muhammad Ashraf and Constable Yasir. The group managed to seize 3 suspects  for their purported impasse in forging papers of stolen and snatched cars and offered them to gullible buyers. The suspects have been identified as Shakeel, Zia and Faraz while 3 cars were recovered from their possession.

