QUETTA: Two dozen militants, including 3 comparison commanders, of a outlawed Baloch Republican Army surrendered their weapons to a Frontier Corps in a Sui area of Dera Bugti district on Saturday.
According to central sources, BRA commanders identified as Wali Hotkani, Abdul Qadir and Imam Bakhsh handed over their weapons to a FC officials during a rite hold in Sui town. In a participation of comparison officials and a vast series of genealogical elders, a militants took an promise of devotion to a Constitution.
“We honour a Constitution of Pakistan and will sojourn constant to Pakistan,” pronounced a former commander of BRA Wali Hotkani during a ceremony. Imam Bakhsh announced: “We have motionless to desert a armed onslaught and join a mainstream to offer a people who have been confronting good difficulties.”
Security officials pronounced in a matter that they welcomed a preference of a BRA activists to desert their armed onslaught and join a mainstream. The officials pronounced that a militants were concerned in aggressive gas installations, targeting confidence army and other rebellious activities.
The officials combined that a supervision would yield confidence to militants who had laid down their arms. They also announced that financial assistance would be supposing to a militants from a Balochistan package.
Mass surrender: Up to 24 militants lay down weapons
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 22nd, 2017.
