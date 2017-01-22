The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a bank’s former worker who deposited profits into bank comment of politicians including Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Khursheed Shah and Maulana Fazlur Rehman. A box has also been purebred opposite Ateequr Rehman, a accused. The FIA had also purebred a box opposite a indicted final month on a charges of creation a feign compensate order. In a initial investigation, a FIA has pronounced that Rehman is a chairman confronting psychological problems.
Fake Receipts: Former landowner arrested
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a bank’s former worker who deposited profits into bank comment of politicians including Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Khursheed Shah and Maulana Fazlur Rehman. A box has also been purebred opposite Ateequr Rehman, a accused. The FIA had also purebred a box opposite a indicted final month on a charges of creation a feign compensate order. In a initial investigation, a FIA has pronounced that Rehman is a chairman confronting psychological problems.
Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 22nd, 2017.
