PPP celebration of a youth: Jattak

Posted date : January 22, 2017
QUETTA: The Pakistan Peoples Party is a celebration of a girl and is set on a prophesy of change, pronounced PPP-Balochistan section boss Haji Ali Madad Jattak. He was expressing these views during a news discussion during a Quetta Press Club on Saturday. The PPP personality pronounced that a PPP will come to energy in 2018, as a obligatory rulers had undone a masses by gripping a girl unemployed. He was of a perspective that PPP was gaining strength underneath a care of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He also cursed a exclusion of 21 employees from a Survey of Pakistan who belonged to Balochistan.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 22nd, 2017.

