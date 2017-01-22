Sunday , 22 January 2017
New Beginnings: Pakistan offers to work with Trump 

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to a Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz felicitated Donald Trump on apropos a 45th President of a US. In a matter released on Saturday, Aziz validated Pakistan’s perceptiveness to work closely with a new administration in a office of common ideals of freedom, democracy, assent and prosperity. The confidant told a President that Pakistan and a US are tighten partners with a prolonged story of team-work covering accumulation of fields including counter-terrorism and security, trade and investment, energy, invulnerability and vital issues, and education, among others.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 22nd, 2017.

