Sunday , 22 January 2017
Provincial bureaucracy: 'K-P to take adult dividend 'formula

Provincial bureaucracy: ‘K-P to take adult dividend ‘formula
PESHAWAR: The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa supervision will take adult a 1993 dividend regulation with a sovereign supervision for last a multiplication of posts between a provincial and sovereign bureaucracy in a province, pronounced a provincial apportion for mines and vegetable growth Anisa Zeb Tahirkheli on Friday. The regulation was devised by Moin Quershi’s caretaker supervision in 1993 and is among many quarrelsome issues between a sovereign and provincial cadres in a province. “The regulation is not a inherent issue, instead it could be addressed by a elementary orthodox regulatory order. It needs to be altered and it should be changed,” Tahirkheli pronounced during a conference. The eventuality was organised by a Provincial Civil Service Officers Association during Nishtar Hall.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 21st, 2017.

