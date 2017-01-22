Sunday , 22 January 2017
Halima murder case: Sessions justice dismisses bail defence of Rizwan Ayaz Khan

KARACHI: A sessions justice deserted on Saturday a bail focus of an indicted in a Halima murder box after being assured by a charge that there was ‘strong’ justification opposite him.

The additional sessions decider of District South, Suhail Muhammad Leghari, discharged a bail counterclaim changed by Rizwan Ayaz Khan and celebrated that prima facie there was sufficient damning justification opposite a accused.

Khan has been requisitioned for allegedly murdering a woman, Halima, and dropping her child with a Edhi Foundation. Halima was found passed in her prosaic in Delhi Colony in July, final year, 3 days after her child was reported as ‘found abandoned’ during Do Darya area. Khan’s wife, Sonia, is also nominated in a case.

According to a prosecution, a indicted killed Halima and afterwards handed over her son to a child caring centre, fibbing that he found a child deserted nearby a sea. The prosecutor argued that if a think is postulated bail, he might shun given that a review group has collected adequate justification opposite him.  The counterclaim confirmed that a indicted was concerned in a box with antagonistic vigilant and was not concerned in a crime.

Published in The Express Tribune, Jan 22nd, 2017.

