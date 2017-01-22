Sunday , 22 January 2017
Bryan brothers retire from Davis Cup

January 22, 2017
The 38-year-old twins crawl out with a 24-5 win-loss record given creation their entrance in 2003. PHOTO: AFP

MELBOURNE: Bob and Mike Bryan announced their retirement from a Davis Cup on Sunday after a 14-year army that done them a United States’ many successful doubles group in a competition.

The 38-year-old twins, famous for their chest-bumping celebrations, hermetic a Davis Cup pretension opposite Russia in 2007 and they crawl out with a 24-5 win-loss record given creation their entrance in 2003.

“Clinching a Davis Cup final in 2007 while representing Team USA was one of a biggest highlights of a career,” they pronounced on their Instagram account.

Davis Cup: ITF upholds preference to horde tie in Pakistan

“We’ve been sanctified to play for dual extraordinary captains, Patrick McEnroe and Jim Courier, and we are intensely beholden for their care and trust over these final 14 years.”

The Bryans went 4-0 in a Davis Cup in 2007, a final of a United States’ record 32 victories, when they clinched a winning indicate opposite Nikolay Davydenko and Igor Andreev.

The brothers, now competing during a Australian Open in Melbourne, have also amassed 16 Grand Slam titles and won men’s doubles bullion during a 2012 London Olympics.

Bryan brothers retire from Davis Cup
