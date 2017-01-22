Daily Grind: Tooba Siddiqui

The beautiful indication incited singer talks to us in abyss about a standard day on a sets of Dobara Phir Se, all a approach in New York City!
6am:
Time for a morning arise adult call in New York City (NYC).
7:30am:
I make myself an omelette surfaced with Shan red chilli powder — I’m a small desi like that. we afterwards ensue to creation myself tea, that we carried with me, all a approach from Pakistan. we have to have this crater of tea with my breakfast differently my day does not go well.
8am:
Because of a time difference, we make certain we Skype with my kids before we start work for a day.
8:30am:
Omayr Waqar comes to a unit and we start preparing, and doing a hair and make-up. It takes us about an hour and a half to get ready. Whoever is prepared initial (normally me), starts streamer towards a automobile and we expostulate to a fire location. The whole organisation is watchful for us on set when we arrive.
9am:
We start sharpened around 9am on many days. If it’s an outside fire we arise adult earlier. When we were in Connecticut, we were waking adult during dual in a morning, and spent about 10 hours on set! There is always a accessible list with all kinds of snacks in box we need to refuel between takes. Today a list is installed with goodies such as doughnuts, tea, coffee and a few other snacks.
2pm:
We get a lunch mangle on time here. Since Americans are so punctual, lunch is never served after than dual in a afternoon. When we’re done, we take some time off and chill, that is also another approach of observant Hareem Farooq, Sanam Saeed and we indulge in a report session. I’ve had so most fun with them!
3pm:
Since it’s Ali Kazmi’s final day here, and he’s going behind to Toronto after this, him and we are goofing around and creation Dubsmash videos!
9pm:
We have 12-hour shifts, so container adult time is customarily by nine. There are a lot of things that occur around this time, that can’t be mentioned here, though what we can contend is, nonetheless we’ve had really small time to tell in NYC, we make certain to relax a little. Sanam and we go off to watch a Broadway uncover together.
11pm:
Hareem and we hang out each night and mostly move a whole celebration to us. We have a outrageous kitchen here that opens adult in a backyard. The girls customarily usually sip on tea or extract while someone is putting on a facemask or someone is oiling their hair — girls will be girls, we know a drill! Afterwards, we take turns to showering as we usually have one showering and dual toilets between us.
1am:
If we don’t have an early start in a morning, we hang out some some-more or squeeze a punch to eat. Then it’s time for bed in sequence to ready for a subsequent day!
