Unforgettable looks of a week!
Aleezeh Lakhani
Aleezeh goes old-school in a plain, bullion lengha choli with a entirely embroidered, navy-blue chaddar. This demeanour is a clear win in a books.
Nida Azwer
Nida’s strength is classic, delicate designs and here she tops a charts in only that. She goes for a pretty, lilac sari from her possess collection, and is zero brief of a style-star in it.
Minahil Hafeez and Mudassar Shahbaz
Minahil is a quintessential, glamorous bride in Élan, and Mudassar looks no reduction in Bareeze Man. This design ideal integrate has a opinion of approval!
Sana Tapal
Sana’s red, velvet kameez with silver, floral elaboration stands out opposite her elementary white cigarette pants, creation her demeanour both complicated and elegant!
January 22, 2017
January 21, 2017
The Cut: 22nd January, 2016
