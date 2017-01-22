Sunday , 22 January 2017
The Cut: 22nd January, 2016

The Cut: 22nd January, 2016
Unforgettable looks of a week!

Aleezeh Lakhani

Aleezeh goes old-school in a plain, bullion lengha choli with a entirely embroidered, navy-blue chaddar. This demeanour is a clear win in a books.

Nida Azwer

Nida’s strength is classic, delicate designs and here she tops a charts in only that. She goes for a pretty, lilac sari from her possess collection, and is zero brief of a style-star in it.

Minahil Hafeez and Mudassar Shahbaz

Minahil is a quintessential, glamorous bride in Élan, and Mudassar looks no reduction in Bareeze Man. This design ideal integrate has a opinion of approval!

Sana Tapal

Sana’s red, velvet kameez with silver, floral elaboration stands out opposite her elementary white cigarette pants, creation her demeanour both complicated and elegant!

