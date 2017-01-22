Shahroz Khan, a shawl enthusiast, and a unapproachable owners of AKC Handicrafts talks to us about his favourite shawls and even shares tips to safety these profitable pieces
How/when did we get meddlesome in shawls?
In 2007 we used to work in Zainab Market and opposite from me was a Hindu male with a shawl shop. That cultivated my seductiveness in shawls, and we non-stop AKC Handicrafts in 2012.
Which shawls are your favourite?
My favourite shawl is a pristine Pashmina, one we can pass by a ring. There are a handful of qualities in Pashmina shawls, though a best peculiarity one is so pristine and soft. It is lightweight and keeps we most warmer compared to other shawls. we have Pashmina shawls from Multan, interior Sindh and Azad Kashmir.
Where did we get them?
You compensate income for them, and we get them in a selling bag! I’m joking. There are agents who trade and import them. They are large dealers who assistance move them to Pakistan, that is how we relief a shawls.
Is there any square we are emotionally trustworthy to and why?
Yes, there is a shawl called a kalandaur, we unequivocally adore that shawl, so most so that we usually keep it for myself. The fabric is such that we can’t do too most elaboration on it, though even so there is 5 inches value of decoration on a edges.
Share a story with us about how we acquired one of your favourite pieces:
There is a story about a square tighten to my heart, a shahtoosh. It was utterly expensive, and we desired it so most that we was frightened to wear it. Instead, we kept saving it for a special event. Then when we finally took a shawl out, bugs had unfortunately eaten it. This was a tragically memorable impulse for me! A good shahtoosh has specific qualities, and if we store it for too long, little bugs eat it up. Therefore, whoever has a good peculiarity shahtoosh, greatfully take it out monthly and modernise it. You can also take dual to 4 large elaichis, and hang your shawl in it so that a incense keeps bugs away. we usually found out a tough approach when my shawl was ruined.
Is there anything on your radar that we wish to get in a future?
Shawls are informative and traditional; they are not a new trend though undying pieces. we wish such shawls that reason age-old, informative stories. Original Kalamkar and Shikaragah and raja rani shawls are on my radar.
The Vault: Shahroz Khan
Shahroz Khan, a shawl enthusiast, and a unapproachable owners of AKC Handicrafts talks to us about his favourite shawls and even shares tips to safety these profitable pieces
How/when did we get meddlesome in shawls?
In 2007 we used to work in Zainab Market and opposite from me was a Hindu male with a shawl shop. That cultivated my seductiveness in shawls, and we non-stop AKC Handicrafts in 2012.
Which shawls are your favourite?
My favourite shawl is a pristine Pashmina, one we can pass by a ring. There are a handful of qualities in Pashmina shawls, though a best peculiarity one is so pristine and soft. It is lightweight and keeps we most warmer compared to other shawls. we have Pashmina shawls from Multan, interior Sindh and Azad Kashmir.
Where did we get them?
You compensate income for them, and we get them in a selling bag! I’m joking. There are agents who trade and import them. They are large dealers who assistance move them to Pakistan, that is how we relief a shawls.
Is there any square we are emotionally trustworthy to and why?
Yes, there is a shawl called a kalandaur, we unequivocally adore that shawl, so most so that we usually keep it for myself. The fabric is such that we can’t do too most elaboration on it, though even so there is 5 inches value of decoration on a edges.
Share a story with us about how we acquired one of your favourite pieces:
There is a story about a square tighten to my heart, a shahtoosh. It was utterly expensive, and we desired it so most that we was frightened to wear it. Instead, we kept saving it for a special event. Then when we finally took a shawl out, bugs had unfortunately eaten it. This was a tragically memorable impulse for me! A good shahtoosh has specific qualities, and if we store it for too long, little bugs eat it up. Therefore, whoever has a good peculiarity shahtoosh, greatfully take it out monthly and modernise it. You can also take dual to 4 large elaichis, and hang your shawl in it so that a incense keeps bugs away. we usually found out a tough approach when my shawl was ruined.
Is there anything on your radar that we wish to get in a future?
Shawls are informative and traditional; they are not a new trend though undying pieces. we wish such shawls that reason age-old, informative stories. Original Kalamkar and Shikaragah and raja rani shawls are on my radar.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
The Cut: 22nd January, 2016
January 22, 2017
Halima murder case: Sessions justice dismisses bail ...
January 22, 2017
Provincial bureaucracy: ‘K-P to take adult dividend ...
January 22, 2017
New Beginnings: Pakistan offers to work with ...
January 22, 2017