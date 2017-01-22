Sunday , 22 January 2017
From cookies to cola: The sugarine in your food

From cookies to cola: The sugarine in your food
PHOTO: Reuters

Just about all we eat contains sugar.

In 2016, several nations deliberate commanding levies on honeyed food and drinks to conflict obesity. The World Health Organisation endorsed governments taxation sweetened drinks to quell a twin scourges of plumpness and diabetes.

But, what about other foods? Do we know a volume of sugarine we consume when eating pizza? Or something ‘healthy’, like fruit yogurt?

sinAzucar, a plan by Spanish photographer Antonio Rodríguez Estrada highlights only that. Estrada presents photos of finished food with a volume of sugarine they enclose in a form of cubes. The formula competence leave we dumbfounded.

You competence have suspicion that bread has subsequent to immaterial sugarine though you’re immoderate a sugarine brick per slice. A pizza — four-and-a-half cubes.

Unsurprisingly, cookies margin with sugar. But who could have suspicion a singular contains 8 and a half cubes. Will we still strech for a second?

Estrada hopes to raise awareness about a volume of sugarine in processed food by his work.

Here’s anticipating these images help:

