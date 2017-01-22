Sunday , 22 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Showbiz » 8 passed as newcomer outpost plunges into depth in Buner

8 passed as newcomer outpost plunges into depth in Buner

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : January 22, 2017 In Showbiz 0
8 passed as newcomer outpost plunges into depth in Buner
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

BUNER: At slightest 8 people were killed, and dual critically harmed after a newcomer outpost plunged into a depth in Buner district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) on Sunday.

“A newcomer automobile was on a approach from Chagharzai to Swari when a motorist mislaid control of a car, and it plunged into a gorge, ensuing in a deaths of 8 people,” a military central told The Express Tribune. “Two some-more people were harmed in a incident.”

Locals recovered a bodies of a victims from a disadvantage and shifted a harmed to District Headquarters Hospital, Daggar.

In a apart incident, 6 people, including a child, were killed after Lahore-bound Shalimar Express crashed into a automobile during a railway channel in Gojra, Punjab.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Syria rebels arrive in Astana for talks with regime
SNGPL jolt KE to journey into quarter-finals
8 passed as newcomer outpost plunges into depth in Buner
Humayun Saeed’s father passes divided in Karachi
Things we learnt from a 4th Pakistan-Australia ODI
From cookies to cola: The sugarine in your food
Priyanka supports anti-Trump women’s march
Samsung Galaxy S8: Here’s all we ‘know’ so far
UK govt indicted of covering adult unsuccessful chief barb test
Suspected rebels kill dual soldiers in India’s northeast
Style Anatomy: Monty Junejo
Daily Grind: Tooba Siddiqui

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions