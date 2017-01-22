Things we learnt from a 4th Pakistan-Australia ODI

Bowler Pakistan’s Imad Wasim (L) reacts after being strike by Australia’s Glenn Maxwell (R) during a fourth one-day general (ODI) cricket compare between Australia and Pakistan in Sydney on Jan 22, 2017.
PHOTO: AFP
Despite some good particular performances, Pakistan were incompetent to stir as a section and stop a Aussies from romping to a 3-1 array win in Sydney.
Here are some of a articulate points from Pakistan’s 86-run detriment to Australia in a 4th ODI:
There goes a ‘talented Pakistan youngster’. @Umar96Akmal (11 off 23) departs. PAK 218-6 https://t.co/EA73b0PpHy #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/6yPmo0pz2C
— Tribune Sports (@ETribuneSports) Jan 22, 2017
It wasn’t as if Pakistan played badly, it’s usually that they could have avoided creation a lot of mistakes that could have simply won a diversion for a visitors. Poor fielding, bad shot selection, inability of a batsmen to soak in a vigour and miss of care were a categorical reasons for Pakistan’s downfall.
The group government needs to do something about a mindset of a players since they are not lacking in ability, they are usually anticipating it tough to trust in themselves.
Warner’s innings comes to an…. wait what he has DROPPED it https://t.co/5HIP0krBur #AUSvPAK #4thodi pic.twitter.com/jgQYpIUd1Z
— Tribune Sports (@ETribuneSports) Jan 22, 2017
Poor fielding and Pakistan cricket go hand-in-hand and that was a box once again in a fourth ODI when a Men in Green put in a unequivocally messy opening in a field. Several misfields and forsaken catches authorised Australia to post a clever sum that positively could have been avoided had Pakistan been some-more warning rather than lazy.
To this day no one knows where a problem of bad fielding lies and it seems like a problem that won’t be going divided in a nearby future.
To be fair, it wasn’t usually a visitors who had a bad day in a field; a hosts were also guilty of fielding miss on a few occasions. But while their bad fielding is a singular anomaly, Pakistan’s is solemnly apropos a theme.
3. Pakistan usually can’t understanding with Warner
Warner completes his ton. https://t.co/5HIP0krBur #AUSvPAK #4thodi pic.twitter.com/o0X1vO4aii
— Tribune Sports (@ETribuneSports) Jan 22, 2017
With his third century from 6 ODIs, David Warner once again valid to be a thorn in Pakistan’s side as he punished some messy performances by a Men in Green to propel Australia towards an commanding 353-6.
DROPPED! Another one by Sharjeel. https://t.co/5HIP0krBur #AUSvPAK #4thodi pic.twitter.com/mB6IDkw1xJ
— Tribune Sports (@ETribuneSports) Jan 22, 2017
Pakistan bowlers found it intensely formidable to shorten a bomb left-hander, who crushed 11 bounds and dual sixes in his 119-ball 130-run mount to assistance set a theatre for an Aussie onslaught.
4. Sharjeel finally anticipating his rhythm
That was airborne for a really prolonged time! Lands in a stands. @SharjeelLeo14 is on fire! https://t.co/EA73b0PpHy #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/SQabDANhru
— Tribune Sports (@ETribuneSports) Jan 22, 2017
Having taken time to find his way, a whole of Pakistan breathed whine of service when Sharjeel reached his half-century symbol in a 3rd ODI and his 74-run shell will usually have increasing his certainty as a burning batsman now looks staid in a opening purpose for a Men in Green.
Short, accurate and pacy, his innings had all a characteristics compulsory from an opener and should he learn to be some-more consistent, he positively has what it takes to make a opener’s mark henceforth his own.
5. Hasan Ali contingency be neat for a future
OUT! Smith departs too. Hasan Ali takes wickets in discerning succession. https://t.co/5HIP0krBur #AUSvPAK #4thodi pic.twitter.com/vo924WpFCU
— Tribune Sports (@ETribuneSports) Jan 22, 2017
With all other bowlers draining runs, this was Hasan Ali’s impulse to gleam who supposed a invitation with open arms and was a usually one who indeed took a diversion to a hosts. His career-best 5-52 showed a intensity a immature pacer from Mandi Bahauddin has underneath his belt and his shining bowling has left a selectors with an critical question: should they hang with Muhammad Amir, or concede other budding stars to infer their mettle?
6. Azhar Ali needs time to settle behind in
It was a forgettable opening during best for a returning captain Azhar who simply did not demeanour during his best during his brief stay during a crease. On a representation that offering a lot to a batsmen, Azhar was incompetent to find his walk and mislaid his wicket after carrying done usually 7 runs.
The ODI skipper will positively take some time to get behind to full aptness and after a array of tiresome tours, it might be time for a skipper to tend to his health first.
