KARACHI: SNGPL dumbfounded 2014-15 inhabitant champions K-Electric 9-8 on penalties to validate for a quarter-finals of a 2016 NBP President’s Cup after a stirring Group C compare during a KPT Stadium on Sunday.
SNGPL, who came into existence only 3 years ago, done an considerable start when they took a lead by Shahzad Mehmood in a third minute, while Syed Ghazi doubled their advantage in a 43rd minute.
Striker Sadabahar scored a third idea for a group in a 65th notation anticipating to sign a win, however, K-Electric had other ideas.
The Karachi outfit scored 3 goals in a space of 15 mins to make a scoreline review 3-3 and send the compare into extra-time.
Both teams unsuccessful to find a leader in extra-time and indispensable penalties to apart them.
“It was a tough, though a good match,” SNGPL manager Khalid Khan told The Express Tribune. “We’ve competent for a quarter-finals of a vital eventuality for a initial time, so it is intensely special and morale-boosting. K-Electric did good to equalize after being 3-0 down. However, I’m blissful my players rubbed that kind of vigour unequivocally well.”
SNGPL will play WAPDA in a quarter-finals and Khalid believes his side have a advantage going into a encounter.
“We’ve got zero to lose; we’ve only degraded one of a biggest teams and we are happy. we feel it will be tough for WAPDA to get past us,” pronounced Khalid.
Meanwhile, K-Electric captain-cum-coach Essa Khan praised SNGPL and certified that his group done some-more mistakes than usual.
“We missed a lot of opportunities, and afterwards missed a penalty. Of march it was a tough compare and SNGPL showed good spirit,” pronounced Essa. “But now we need to demeanour ahead. There is a quarter-final to win opposite Karachi United; it is going to be a severe match.”
WAPDA by to quarter-finals
Nine-time champions PIA pile-up out of President's Cup
